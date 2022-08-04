Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Target Price to $95.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “maintains” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LYB. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Vertical Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $85.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,744,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,206,000 after acquiring an additional 787,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,116,000 after acquiring an additional 777,787 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

