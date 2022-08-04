Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Target Price to $95.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “maintains” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LYB. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Vertical Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $85.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,744,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,206,000 after acquiring an additional 787,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,116,000 after acquiring an additional 777,787 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

