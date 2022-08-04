Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 192,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,707 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,642 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $112.42 on Thursday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,242,000.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

