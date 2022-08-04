Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

CL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Shares of CL stock opened at $81.43 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average of $78.36.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

