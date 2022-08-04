CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNA Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

CNA Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

CNA Financial stock opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.13). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

In related news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $424,877.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,565.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CNA Financial news, Director Michael A. Bless bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.18 per share, with a total value of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $424,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,565.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 20.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 20.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 918,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,262,000 after acquiring an additional 156,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 340,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.