Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,388 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 107,245 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CLF opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,169.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.