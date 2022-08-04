CIBC Trims Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Target Price to C$9.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LUN. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.30 to C$12.60 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, CSFB lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.78.

LUN opened at C$6.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.76. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.57 and a twelve month high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.82.

In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,459,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 96,172,698 shares in the company, valued at C$946,262,410.16. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,723,400 shares of company stock worth $17,309,252.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

