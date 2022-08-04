CIBC Lowers Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$2.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$2.90 to C$2.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.61% from the company’s previous close.

CMMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Copper Mountain Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Haywood Securities downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.98.

CMMC stock opened at C$1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$307.86 million and a PE ratio of 5.33. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$4.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.91.

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total transaction of C$536,360.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,899,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,325,229.16.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

