CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 264 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 751.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 175,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after purchasing an additional 155,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $208.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

