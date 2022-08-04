CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 258,092 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,069,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 258,092 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.01% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $203,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

BIP opened at $39.80 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.58). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James set a $46.67 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.24.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

