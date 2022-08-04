CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,595 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,487,000 after purchasing an additional 452,154 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,852,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,617,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 307,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,365,000 after purchasing an additional 213,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $524.69 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.81.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.18.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

