CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,703 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $18,619,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,062,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Altria Group by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 201,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 53,293 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,408,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 371.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.