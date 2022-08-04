CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,353 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $11,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.28. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

