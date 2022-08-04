CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,681,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $21,314,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.58.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $195.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $124.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

