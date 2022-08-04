CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 6,590 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CAT opened at $182.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.54.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.