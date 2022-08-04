CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 14,947 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,269,000 after purchasing an additional 625,859 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $104.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $135.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.69 and its 200 day moving average is $100.09.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.03%.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

