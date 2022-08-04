Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.89% from the stock’s previous close.

CJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC set a C$10.00 price target on Cardinal Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of TSE CJ opened at C$8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.82 and a 12-month high of C$9.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.28.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$174.34 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Energy will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 20,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.20 per share, with a total value of C$164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,556,354 shares in the company, valued at C$29,162,102.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $579,100.

About Cardinal Energy

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.