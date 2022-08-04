Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Raymond James

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CJ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Monday, July 4th. CIBC set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

TSE:CJ opened at C$8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.28. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.82 and a twelve month high of C$9.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$174.34 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Energy will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 10,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.76 per share, with a total value of C$87,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,536,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,978,461.04. Insiders have acquired a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $579,100 over the last ninety days.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

