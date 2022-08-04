Byron Michael Jeffers Sells 259 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Solar Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $97.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,495.05 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average is $73.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,039 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,137 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,513,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,091,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

