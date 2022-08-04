BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $5.66 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Trading Up 1.9 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $306.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $314.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.79 and a 200-day moving average of $311.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

