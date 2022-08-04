Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BEPC opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.55 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1,848.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 286,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after buying an additional 271,636 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 112,538.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 225,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after buying an additional 225,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,754,000 after buying an additional 168,284 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 465.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 150,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 11.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,329,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,232,000 after buying an additional 141,216 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

