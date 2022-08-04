Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $108,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO stock opened at $548.55 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.61 and a 52 week high of $832.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.71.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

