ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$49.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s previous close.

ACO.X has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ATCO to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.06.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at C$45.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of C$40.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.04.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$44.50 per share, with a total value of C$222,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,387,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,174,225,327.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

