Aon plc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for AON in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $13.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AON’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.20 EPS.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AON. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.64.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $286.03 on Wednesday. AON has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.91 and a 200 day moving average of $287.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. City State Bank bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in AON in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in AON by 71.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in AON by 495.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in AON in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

