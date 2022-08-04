Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Maintains Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their maintains rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ABNB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.19.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $2,160,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,052.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $2,160,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,052.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,379,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.5% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 579,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,918,925,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.