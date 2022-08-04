Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Susquehanna

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC cut their target price on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.19.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.1 %

ABNB opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $583,534.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,719.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,379,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 579,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,918,925,000 after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

