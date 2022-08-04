Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.19.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day moving average is $136.22. Airbnb has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 258,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,457,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 258,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,457,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

