Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Maintains Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABNB. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.19.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.22. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $3,140,880.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 258,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,457,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $3,140,880.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,934 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,495 over the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,729,000 after buying an additional 996,378 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Airbnb by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,356,000 after purchasing an additional 813,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.