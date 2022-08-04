AIA Group Ltd Purchases 1,085 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Global Payments by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Global Payments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.14.

GPN opened at $130.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 723.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $179.27.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

