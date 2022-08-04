AIA Group Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $4,799,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 367,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,105,000 after acquiring an additional 227,519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.