AIA Group Ltd Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 75,673 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.7% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $62,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

V opened at $208.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $396.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $242.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

