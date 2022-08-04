AIA Group Ltd Increases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on KHC. UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,594 shares of company stock worth $13,299,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

