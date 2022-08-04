AIA Group Ltd Has $843,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,162,000 after purchasing an additional 64,638 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,169,000 after purchasing an additional 85,186 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,801,000 after purchasing an additional 92,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $484,878,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $282.00 to $256.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $230.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

