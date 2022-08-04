AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average of $82.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

