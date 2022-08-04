Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a maintains rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.48.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.
In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
