Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a maintains rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.48.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.