37,895 Shares in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $46,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1,447.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,979,000 after buying an additional 252,276 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 439,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after buying an additional 139,568 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,789,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oasis Petroleum

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oasis Petroleum Stock Down 10.2 %

Oasis Petroleum Increases Dividend

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $109.30 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.94 and its 200 day moving average is $137.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous dividend of $2.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on OAS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

About Oasis Petroleum

As of July 1, 2022, Oasis Petroleum Inc was acquired by Whiting Petroleum Corporation, in a reverse merger transaction. Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States.

