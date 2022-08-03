WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $2,818,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 316,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,157,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.1% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 228,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $94.07 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.66. The company has a market capitalization of $396.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.86.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

