Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Acquires 68 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 932.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $159.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 439,021 shares of company stock worth $73,765,625. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

