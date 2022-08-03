VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of VMware by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VMware by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in VMware by 11,852.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,491,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $288,680,000 after buying an additional 2,470,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $115.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.58. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

