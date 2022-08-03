Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,250 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,056,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,382,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $204.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

