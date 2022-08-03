Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Cut by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $133,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 117.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 534,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,700,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

