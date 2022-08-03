The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 3.1% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 128,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,478,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:HD opened at $300.71 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $309.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.