The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $38,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $300.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $309.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

