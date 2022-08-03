Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.2% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after buying an additional 667,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after purchasing an additional 254,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,069,000 after purchasing an additional 346,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 439,021 shares of company stock valued at $73,765,625. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $159.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.77 and a 200 day moving average of $155.03. The company has a market cap of $312.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.28 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.