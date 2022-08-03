Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 32.50 to SEK 31.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Pareto Securities lowered Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. SEB Equities lowered Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of STLFF stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. Stillfront Group AB has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.83.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

