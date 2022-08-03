Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $23.45 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $23,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:FRC opened at $159.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $133.37 and a one year high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.



