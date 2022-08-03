Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 924.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,495,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $300.71 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.54 and its 200 day moving average is $311.61. The company has a market cap of $309.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

