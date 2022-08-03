Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 117.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after buying an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,542,000 after buying an additional 2,175,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,088,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VWO opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $53.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

