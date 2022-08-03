Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 90 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3,853.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 658,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,754,000 after acquiring an additional 641,861 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 98.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,536,000 after acquiring an additional 409,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,873.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,057,000 after acquiring an additional 395,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,844,000 after acquiring an additional 395,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,228,000 after acquiring an additional 384,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on J shares. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $150.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

