National Bank of Canada FI Has $4.62 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,961 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Bailey Value Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

SBA Communications Price Performance

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $338.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.40 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $286.41 and a one year high of $391.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

