National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 7,726.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Price Performance

Teleflex stock opened at $250.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $235.01 and a 52-week high of $405.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.78.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

